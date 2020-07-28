Wichita Art Museum’s Chihuly glass masterpiece getting reinstalled

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Art Museum is reinstalling its more than 600 piece Chihuly masterpiece this week.

The glass artwork by international artist Dale Chihuly is part of the museum’s Persian Seaform Ceiling, also called the Chihuly Bridge. The bridge had to be taken apart and each piece is cleaned by hand.

“Denny Park Fine Arts arrived here on Sunday and they started working on Monday so it will be a multi-day process,” said Wichita Art Museum Public Relations Manager, Teresa Veazey. “These are glass pieces. There are more than 600 of them so they have to be very careful with both the cleaning and then reinstalling the glass into the Chihuly Bridge.”

Veazey said the art piece was first installed at the Wichita Art Museum in 2003 and was last cleaned in 2012. The glass is currently laid out in the museum in sections on blankets, but the museum plans to have the bridge reinstalled by Thursday.

“Once they’re done putting all 600 pieces of glass back in the bridge, we’ll be able to reopen it to visitors so they can experience the work in the way in which it was intended, which is to see it when they come in to the museum and then actually walk on it when they come upstairs,” said Veazey.

The public is welcome to come to the museum to watch the installation process free of charge.

