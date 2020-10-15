Wichita artists working to open black-owned art gallery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some Wichita artists are working to change how black art is showcased in Wichita with a new art gallery.

“If you walk throughout any part of downtown or most parts of our city you see murals everywhere from black and brown artists but if you go into our galleries they’re not there,” Mulberry Art Gallery Founder, said Anthony Joiner.

Joiner is working to create an immersive art gallery in Wichita, called Mulberry Art Gallery. The gallery is located on East Central Avenue and Volutsia. Joiner said he hopes this gallery will help shine a light on black culture and creativity that is immersed throughout the streets of Wichita.

One Wichita artist said the lack of diversity in art galleries has even made her question her own skills.

“When I go to art galleries and art events I don’t really see art like mine, mine is a little particular and different,” said Wichita Artist, Kynnedy Moore. “So when I am looking at these other galleries it’s like okay, mine is not like that am I doing something wrong or am I too out there?”

Joiner said he hopes this new gallery will give local artists an open space to express their creativity in a way that will be thought provoking and encourage the public to have open discussions about sensitive topics.

“This is going to be a space that focuses a lot on black artists, but we are going to involve a lot of other artists throughout the community and we want this to be a space where people can come in and engage with the art and engage with the culture,” said Joiner.

The group is accepting donations to get the new gallery up and running, for more information or to donate, click here.

