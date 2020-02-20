Wichita business consultant carving niche for women entrepreneurs in their ‘second act’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two women are working together to build a strong community of women helping women. One of them is a long time consultant, and business educator who can’t wait to further expand her passion for empowering women in business.

“I’m super excited to be joining Debra Lee and At the Market! She’s really created a great space for women to come together and learn about entrepreneurship,” Jill Miller tells KSN. “Our missions are very much the same. We want to help women be more successful and so we were a perfect match together.”

Jill D. Miller, of Creative Solutions business consulting, focuses much of her energy toward helping female entrepreneurs. She was tapped by Debra Lee, an author and independent business owner who was expanding her At the Market! space to a new location.

Initially, Lee was looking to see if Miller would teach and develop a few courses for At the Market!’s new facility, outside of the Finishing School for Modern Women Miller started in 2015. That’s when the two decided to strategically combine efforts; move Finishing School for Modern Women in to the new Plaza West location acquired by Lee for At the Market.

Though Wichita has other organizations created to help those that want to start businesses, some of which are also focused on creating stronger women in economic roles, Miller says her work, the work of Debra Lee, and their soon-to-be combined efforts will continue filling a necessary niche.

“In Wichita there are a lot of organizations to help people with businesses, there a lot of organizations that are specific for women, there are a lot of organizations that are specific for our community,” Miller says. “I think the niche Deb and I fulfill is that we’re able to help women, maybe, in the second act of their lives where people have had a career maybe in the past, and want to change that and do something on their own.“

The alignment, Miller says, allows for her to focus on her consultant business while continuing to create space for women to access better business and living tools via Finishing School for Modern Women. This also bolsters the similar vision Lee has for At the Market!

The duo will be working with other instructors and speakers, something Miller seems to anxious to help expand her own creative interests and efforts in adult education.

LATEST STORIES: