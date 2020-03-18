Wichita businesses feeling impact of COVID-19, now facing tough choices

1  of  61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Wichita businesses feeling impact of COVID-19, now facing tough choices

KSN Digital Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many Americans are feeling the impact of the COVID-19 virus, commonly known as the coronavirus, one way or another. For many, the virus is impacting their jobs.

The virus is posing many questions, but for Wichita business owners, they are being faced with whether they should cease operations or keep going? Now with officials requesting businesses to not exceed 50 people in an area at a time, it’s causing even more strain on businesses, leading to daily conversations with staff.

“The frustrating thing with is, it’s changed every day,” said Shamrock Lounge Owner, Justin Brown. “They’ve been ‘Hey, hang in there until we figure it out and we’ll get through this.’ Of course I want everybody to be safe and be mindful of regulations and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Shamrock Lounge was open for business Tuesday, and patrons were decked out in their St. Patrick’s Day gear to celebrate the holiday, but only in smaller groups. Brown and another staff member were keeping an eye on the front door, ensuring they didn’t exceed the 50 person limit.

Despite the vastly spreading virus, Brown said he made the difficult choice to keep his doors open.

“I was torn on what to do and I deferred to the guidelines the government gave me and of course keeping my employee’s interest in mind, I wanted to stay open as long as I can for them because again, this is their livelihood, it’s my livelihood too,” said Brown.

Pumphouse owner Cory Ross closed his business, after experiencing a 60% reduction in business over the last several weeks. The business opened in 2006 on March 17th, marking today as its 14th anniversary, which made it an even tougher choice, but Ross said for him it was the right one.

“We just don’t want to be part of the problem,” said Pumphouse Owner, Cory Ross. “We want to do the right thing, we all want to do our part, it’s something we all need to take part in. The next weeks are going to be really important. We have to see what we can do for our staff and what resources are available for them.”

Other local businesses say they are taking as many steps as they can, while they can to help their staff and businesses stay afloat. They are implementing curbside delivery, cutting back on employee hours and shortening their business hours.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories