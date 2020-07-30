Wichita demonstrators march in solidarity with Portland protesters

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dozens of Wichitans gathered in front of Century II on Wednesday afternoon in solidarity with Portland protesters.

“They are not alone they have comrades all over the country that are seeing what is happening,” said Marissa Gonzalez.

Project Justice ICT, organizers of the rally, say they will be marching the streets of Wichita for three consecutive days. They will start on Wednesday, July 29, and will continue through Friday, July 31st. Organizers say they will meet in front of Century II around 7 p.m. for those three days.

“We have seen all the atrocities going on there and we refuse to let it slide by without doing anything about it here at home,” said Gonzalez.

“I know that everyone is kind of divided right now but we want all our friends out there to know we support them,” said Kimberly Boyd.

Demonstrators had umbrellas and shields in hand while moving through the streets of Wichita. They say they plan to keep the rally peaceful but are prepared for the worst.

The Wichita Police Department joined the protesters on the streets not in conjunction with their message, but rather to block off the streets for protesters to move freely across the intersections.

“We are actually ditching the idea of beginning and endpoint with our marches, now, we are letting the protest to take a life of its own,” said Gonzalez.

