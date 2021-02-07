Wichita Firehouse 1 joins millions in watching the big game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firehouse 1 joined millions of people in watching Sunday night’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I’d say probably 90% of the fire department’s probably Chiefs fans,” said Dustin Winter, Lieutenant for Wichita Firehouse one.

“I think most everybody here is rooting for the Chiefs,” said Zach Edwards, firefighter.

While they were able to keep some traditions alive, others had to be modified because of the pandemic.

“We still have to wear our masks in the station and try to, you know, try to stay upstairs in the bigger room where we have lots of room and be able to social distance,” said Winter.

Winter said that everyone brought something to snack-on while watching the matchup.

“Smoke weenies some cheese dip your basic Super Bowl stuff,” said Edwards.

Winter says his crew turned into his second family over the years, and being able to watch the Super Bowl with them is always a good time.

“Just hanging out with the guys and the camaraderie you know getting to hang out and cook together all day and just, just being around each other, you know, this is our second home,” said Winter.

“It’s fun everybody brings something we have a potluck and we just sit down with each other and try to enjoy each other’s company,” said Edwards.