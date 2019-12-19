Wichita Hispanic Chamber of Commerce donates money to nonprofit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, a room full of people gathered at Wichita State University for a night filled with games, laughter and of course, gift-giving.

“Today, we are doing the posada and the posada is something we do to say thank you,” said Javier Villegas, Wichita Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Villegas a board member at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce says they have been participating in the Posada Navideña for a few years now. But this year they are doing something different, they’re garnering funds for those in need.

“December is the time of giving and one of our missions in the chamber is to give to the community. It’s not only to get profit but it’s also to give to the community,” said Villegas.

The chamber is donating some of the money raised at the event to StepStone.

The organization is a nonprofit, that helps victims of domestic violence.

Although the organization couldn’t be there Wednesday, Villegas says they are happy to help and wish to continue this tradition for years to come.

“Actually, this is the first time we’re doing this, and we’re giving to the organization so our goal is to grow and for us to be able to give more every single year,” said Villegas.

StepStone has no didn’t the chamber was going to be donating the money, and Villegas says they hope the money can help them continue doing their good work around the community.

