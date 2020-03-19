Wichita man leads donation drive for local seniors

1  of  84
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Zoo St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Wichita man leads donation drive for local seniors

KSN Digital Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Growing concerns over the novel coronavirus, also known as Covid-19 is shaking up American lives in many ways. Not only has suggested quarantine and social distancing caused some business in the hospitality industry to close their doors temporarily, but it’s also altered the plans of many would-be Spring Breakers.

Gus Torres’ family trip was canceled after it was announced that cases of the coronavirus were growing exponentially and American’s were advised to reduce travel and stay inside their homes.

Torres says he wanted to think of something he could do with his daughter over the break to keep her engaged and possibly take some fear out of the current state of the pandemic.

Torres says he saw a post on Facebook that moved him.

“This morning I saw a post on Facebook, and it had a picture of a senior citizen at a grocery store, and of course, all the shelves were bare,” Torres said. “It got me to thinking, maybe some senior citizens are missing the opportunity to get out to the store and get some stuff.”

Gus reached out to his social network to sound the call for goods like cleaning supplies, non-perishable foods, and hygiene products that can be packaged and delivered to seniors unable to get themselves out of their homes, or unable to manage the manic grocery stores while also putting their health at risk as warned by the Center for Disease Control.

The CDC data says older adults and those with underlying chronic or life-limiting medical conditions, like hospice patients are “presumed to be a greater risk of poor outcomes when infected with the novel coronavirus.”

Gus and A Better Solution in Home Care Inc. have recently teamed up with Progressive Home Health and Hospice, both making efforts to collect goods for seniors, asking those able, to donate and offer some peace of mind to seniors across the Wichita community.

If you would like to donate non-perishable foods, hygiene products or cleaning supplies, take them to A Better Solution Home Care Inc. at 420 South Emporia Ste #120 or call 316-295-3282.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories