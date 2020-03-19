Wichita man leads donation drive for local seniors

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Growing concerns over the novel coronavirus, also known as Covid-19 is shaking up American lives in many ways. Not only has suggested quarantine and social distancing caused some business in the hospitality industry to close their doors temporarily, but it’s also altered the plans of many would-be Spring Breakers.

Gus Torres’ family trip was canceled after it was announced that cases of the coronavirus were growing exponentially and American’s were advised to reduce travel and stay inside their homes.

Torres says he wanted to think of something he could do with his daughter over the break to keep her engaged and possibly take some fear out of the current state of the pandemic.

Torres says he saw a post on Facebook that moved him.

“This morning I saw a post on Facebook, and it had a picture of a senior citizen at a grocery store, and of course, all the shelves were bare,” Torres said. “It got me to thinking, maybe some senior citizens are missing the opportunity to get out to the store and get some stuff.”

Gus reached out to his social network to sound the call for goods like cleaning supplies, non-perishable foods, and hygiene products that can be packaged and delivered to seniors unable to get themselves out of their homes, or unable to manage the manic grocery stores while also putting their health at risk as warned by the Center for Disease Control.

The CDC data says older adults and those with underlying chronic or life-limiting medical conditions, like hospice patients are “presumed to be a greater risk of poor outcomes when infected with the novel coronavirus.”

Gus and A Better Solution in Home Care Inc. have recently teamed up with Progressive Home Health and Hospice, both making efforts to collect goods for seniors, asking those able, to donate and offer some peace of mind to seniors across the Wichita community.

If you would like to donate non-perishable foods, hygiene products or cleaning supplies, take them to A Better Solution Home Care Inc. at 420 South Emporia Ste #120 or call 316-295-3282.

