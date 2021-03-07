Wichita man runs to increase awareness for human trafficking

WICHITA, Kan. ( KSNW) – Since 8 p.m. on Friday, Tony Brown has been running 4 miles every 4 hours for the past couple of days. His 4x4x48 challenge will end after 48 hours. He partnered up with ICT S.O.S to help bring awareness about human trafficking.

“I want to help people,” said Brown. “I seem to have an ability to run and do crazy stuff like this, so I use my running to help give support awareness.”

Brown’s donation page indicates that he has raised around $2,600, but hopes to raise up to $10,000 during his ‘500 Mile Challenge’. The 4x4x48 run is the first challenge Brown will be participating in.

“Tony hasn’t had any sleep,” said Jennier White, Executive Director for ICT SOS. “They’re troopers and they just keep going for the cause.”

White says it has been difficult for many nonprofits in the area and says the money raised will help with preventative education in schools.

“Anytime we have an opportunity to talk about what it really looks like, and then what we do as an organization to fight it, that’s really helpful,” said White. “A lot of what we do is prevention education in the schools. We’re actually working on some film content to take into schools. Hopefully before the end of this year but for sure for next school year.”

For more information about Tony’s challenge, click here.