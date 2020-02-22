Wichita middle school students explore figures in Black History

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A teacher at a Wichita Elementary school is educating students about Black history with a personal touch. Students at Coleman Middle School are taking a closer look at historical African-American figures for Black History Month.

Eighth-grade Language Arts teacher, Felisha Brown assigned her students to research historical figures, and explain how their subjects’ intelligence helped their work.

Brown says the idea came to her in a dream. Students delivered their presentations to parents, USD 259 Board members, and fellow Coleman Middle School students in the first person.

“We have started our unit four on human intelligence. Being that this is Black History Month, I like talking about cultural awareness and making sure kids are culturally aware,” said Brown. “Learning about these people has inspired these kids. Because the unit is multiple intelligence what they have learned is that some of these people’s intelligence’s, these kids share their same learning style, and that’s the connection that they’ve made.

Brown felt that if the students took on the persona of their subject they would have a better understanding of what that person experienced, and learn how to make real-world connections.

The middle school students captured the essence of figures such as poet Langston Hughes, first African-American female astronaut Mae Jemison. Pop and R&B stars, Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin made appearances and some time to perform for those that came by their booths.

