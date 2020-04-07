Wichita Presbyterian Manor opens up campus to family amidst COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday, residents at the Wichita Presbyterian Manor received a heartwarming surprise. For the first time since the facility closed its doors to the public, to keep residents safe during the coronavirus, they are now opening up their campus so that family members can see their loved ones amidst COVID-19.

A Wichita Presbyterian Manor spokesperson says isolation is hard for residents who are used to having regular family visitors and hopes this will lift up their spirits.

COURTESY: Wichita Presbyterian Manor

Wichita Presbyterian Manor says they limited the number of people that could come at one time and followed appropriate social distancing guidelines.

Visitors were able to see their family members through a window as well as have a conversation with them through the phone.

