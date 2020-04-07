Wichita Presbyterian Manor opens up campus to family amidst COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday, residents at the Wichita Presbyterian Manor received a heartwarming surprise. For the first time since the facility closed its doors to the public, to keep residents safe during the coronavirus, they are now opening up their campus so that family members can see their loved ones amidst COVID-19.
A Wichita Presbyterian Manor spokesperson says isolation is hard for residents who are used to having regular family visitors and hopes this will lift up their spirits.
Wichita Presbyterian Manor says they limited the number of people that could come at one time and followed appropriate social distancing guidelines.
Visitors were able to see their family members through a window as well as have a conversation with them through the phone.
LATEST STORIES:
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 8, 2020
- Overland Park farmers market postponed in wake of COVID-19
- Kansas officials review inmates for possible early release
- Arkansas boy goes viral showing his love for his baby sister
- “When you leave your home you put yourself at risk,” Oklahoma doctors warn residents are not doing enough to isolate during coronavirus outbreak