Wichita Presbyterian Manor residents, staff get first dose of COVID vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After months of being on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19, Wichita Presbyterian Manor began vaccinating residents and staff on Friday.

“There’s no doubt the senior population has been hit hard by the virus, along with the health care workers who’ve treated them,” said Courtney Wolfe, Executive Director at Wichita Presbyterian Manor. “We couldn’t be happier to know there’s finally a bit of light at the end of such a difficult year.”

Wichita Presbyterian Manor received the Pfizer vaccine in limited doses, which was given to at-risk residents in health care and assisted living, as well as essential health care workers. All those vaccinated on January 22 will need to receive a second dose in 21 days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has recommended prioritizing people over the age of 75 and essential frontline workers during the initial phase of vaccinations. Those ages 65-74 would be prioritized next, including those 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions. It’s important to note that these are guidelines. Kansas and Missouri will determine vaccine distribution priorities.



The vaccine being distributed at Wichita Presbyterian Manor is being administered by CVS, who has partnered with the pharmaceutical companies and the federal government to ensure safe distribution to at-risk populations during the first round of inoculations through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.

Wichita Presbyterian Manor resident, Jan Anderson, says she’s eager to receive her first dose.

“I’m counting the minutes. I’ve been wanting this for so long. I feel it’s very important to protect to myself,” said Anderson.

While vaccinations will lower the risk of transmission throughout the community, the center will still adhere to precautions that are currently in place.