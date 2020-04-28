Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce supports reigniting the local economy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce sent out a letter of support to the Sedgwick County Commission for reopening and reigniting the regional economy.

The chamber’s letter of support encouraged County Commissioners to ensure the data used for policy decisions is contextual and continues to be shared in a transparent manner. Part of that transparency includes having clear and concise guidelines set in place to help businesses adjust to those changes.

“Well, I think one of the things that make a policy like this effective is if it’s kept simple and straight forward,” said Plummer.

He says they have looked into better practice changes companies like Kroger have implemented in their stores.

“The Kroger and Dillons model comes to mind, those are going to be models that some small businesses and large businesses can use to make sure they are operating their businesses in a safe way,” said Plummer.

Plummer says a lot of the county’s decisions will be reliant on what Gov. Laura Kelly decides to do once the stay-at-home order is lifted.

“We’re still waiting to see the details of the Gov.’s plan and hope it will allow businesses to get back closer to normal and help reignite our Wichita economy,” said Plummer.

The chamber says it will continue to provide vital resources to businesses during this time.

“We are pivoting to provide additional information on reopening so they can know where they can go to find the personal protective equipment (PPE) and other things that they need in order to operate effectively and safely,” Plummer added.

Mr. Chairman and Members of the Board of County Commissioners of Sedgwick County:

On behalf of the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce and our 1,700 members, thank you

for your leadership as you navigate this unprecedented COVID-19 crisis. We remain strongly

committed to collaborating with you as we pursue success for our members, leadership for our

community, and prosperity for our region.

We are writing to offer our strong support for reigniting the economy of the Wichita region.

We are encouraged by the data we have seen and the prospects for many south central Kansas

businesses to open their doors again, even as we stay vigilant in taking precautions to mitigate

the spread of COVID-19.

Thank you for sharing preliminary information with the Chamber’s Executive Committee

regarding Sedgwick County’s phased approach for loosening restrictions on businesses. We

support this phased approach.

However, as you analyze metrics and data to determine phase progressions, we encourage you

to look at the complete picture the data is painting. We offer our thanks for the work already

done, as well as encouragement to you to continue, to ensure that the data used to make

policy decisions is transparent and contextual.

In the “Health Recovery Plan” presented by the Health Department at your meeting on April 22,

a “14 day window of decreased viral activity” is listed as a criterion required to move from

“Phase 1: Slow the Spread” to “Phase 2: Loosening Restrictions.” As has been discussed by

others, as testing increases the total number of cases will also continue to increase. Thus, our

suggestion is that you look at the rate of cases in Sedgwick County and not just the total

number of cases.

County Manager Tom Stolz stated to our Executive Committee that hospital utilization rates are

a key metric in determining whether we are flattening the curve. We agree that hospital

utilization is a crucial data point for our response to COVID-19. The business community will

continue to support our friends in the healthcare industry who are working every day to obtain

the appropriate supply of testing kits, PPE, ventilators, and ICU beds so that they can restore

the sick back to good health.

Finally, we ask that you seek to empower businesses to be responsible for decisions and best

practices they need to implement to make their workplaces safe. Businesses are well-equipped

to understand how they can ensure the safety of their employees and customers. We are

excited about the opportunities to implement best practices drawn from industry leaders, the

CDC, KDHE, and the Sedgwick County Health Department. We welcome and anticipate your

guidance and suggestions in this area, and rest assured that we will take you up on your offer to

our members to consider industry recommendations as well. Your goals to keep the public

healthy and safe are well-aligned with the business community’s incentives to return to work,

employ people in the community, and serve customers and clients.

Thank you for your consideration of our thoughts and suggestions during this process.

Commission Chairman Pete Meitzner and County Manager Tom Stolz have been very

approachable leading up to this critical decision point, as have the other Commissioners and

key county staff. We believe that the decisions you make in the coming weeks can be smart

and safe while still addressing the critical challenges businesses and workers are facing right

now. COVID-19 has destroyed the lives and livelihoods of many in our community, but we will

work to restore them. It has brought many employers to their knees, but we will rise stronger

than ever. It has extinguished growth in south central Kansas, but together we will reignite the

region’s economy. Letter to the Board of County Commissioners of Sedgwick County

