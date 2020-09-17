Wichita Ronald McDonald House opening its doors to new patients

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After months of not accepting new patients due to COVID-19, the Ronald McDonald House is taking new families.

“We had a full house of 20 when we were asked that we no longer take in new families, that we service the families that were already here,” said Ronald McDonald Charities Wichita CEO, Susan Smythe.

Smythe said many families ended their stay at the house in May and currently there are only two families using the space.

The house will be operating at 25%, giving five new families the chance to stay in the newly renovated space. The decision comes as Sedgwick County is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases and a positive test rate that has fallen below 6%.

“Sick children never stopped, they are still needing to come to Wichita to receive the necessary medical treatment that they need and we are so excited to be able to complete our mission and that is to serve families who have sick or injured children,” said Smythe.

Families who are eligible to stay in the house will need to have been primarily isolated for the last few weeks. Additionally, families will be required to have their temperature taken and answer wellness questions before entering. All meals will be served to families in their rooms to help with social distancing.

Smythe said the house will operate with five families to start with and after two weeks they will determine if they can start opening up additional rooms to service more families.

LATEST STORIES: