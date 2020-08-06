Wichita teen gains 1 million followers on TikTok

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita teen D’Aydrian Harding is a mostly average kid. But, the recent Northeast High School graduate has been well received on social media. Harding has gained over 1 million followers on the video-based media app TikTok.

Harding’s profile Broisfunny on TikTok has more subscribers than any user in the state of Kansas. He’s extending his digital reach to other apps like Instagram, and now YouTube.

TikTok has millions of users worldwide hitting 2 billion global downloads on the Apple App Store and Google Play in 2020.

Harding’s very fist upload to the platform on March 1 2020 may be the reason for his popularity as it captured the teen recalling his onstage invite and performance with hip-hop recording artist DaBaby on the song “XXL”.

“I like to say I cheated when I joined TikTok because a video like that has to blow up,” Harding said. “I remember when I posted that video and I gained about 30k to 40k (in followers) and that was the start of it.”

Five months and 84 videos later, D’Aydrian has picked up 1 million followers and 17.8 million likes for his content, with videos ranging from thousands to millions of views.

The 19-year-old video creators’ videos aim to be funny above all and he wants viewers to be able to laugh with him. “I want to be known for being me,” said Harding. “After I hit that million, I posted videos that literally show my type of personality.”

Harding and his friends, who are fellow TikTokrs, aren’t just there to “goof around.” They use the app to establish an audience Harding says, and he’s using the platform to light a path to his future.

The app has created some controversy recently after TikTok users took credit for inflating numbers for President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa in late June. Trump’s administration has also attacked the platform on data privacy concerns because of its ties to a Chinese company.

