Wichita Wolves become official esports team for the City of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After months of hard work to get recognized by the City of Wichita, the Wichita Wolves have formally become the city’s official esports team.

“That’s been our number one priority and our one goal since we’ve started this,” said Dylan Reese, president and founder of the Wichita Wolves.

The team was proclaimed as the city’s official eSports team during a city council meeting. Mayor Brandon Whipple said the City of Wichita is one of the only cities in North America to have an esports team. During the City Council meeting, Reese said the Wichita Wolves were able to win 25 tournaments and leagues over the past year and a half.

“The Wichita wolves have been working really hard with our recreation department with city council so that they could be recognized as our official esports team, ” said Mayor Brandon Whipple.

The founder believes the recognition will help the Wichita economy once the team starts hosting events.

“Once it’s safe, we want to try and host events in and around Wichita, various gaming events to try and bring tourism up here,” said Reese.

“Frankly, we’re just excited to take those steps forward now that we have an official esports team,” said Whipple. “hopefully be a welcoming city for future events that will bring people in, throughout the country”

As esports continue to grow across the country, the Wichita Wolves said they wish to grow with it.

“We want to be the first professional organization in Wichita’s history,” said Reese.