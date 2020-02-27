Wichitan creates clothing brand to support mental health for student community

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita State Graduate Student is creating a motivational message through the entrepreneurial spirit in his community.

Zeeshan Khan decided on the eve of his birthday he wanted to do more than just celebrate another circle around the sun. Inspired by his community of friends, family, and classmates whom he says created support for him in tough times, Khan wanted to be able to give back, and find a way to be there for students dealing with issues that need support in the way he did.

Zeeshan Kahn created Change In Numberz, inspired by those in his community that supported him through struggles with bullying and mental health.

“I always see people on Facebook start a GoFundMe, or donate to a charity of their choice,” said Khan. “For me, I thought this would be a good opportunity for my birthday to do something similar, but also be hands-on about it.”

During the week of Zeeshan’s 24th birthday, Khan launched the brand he created called “Change in Numberz.” The brands’ mission is to “work with students who are struggling with themselves mentally,” the young founder says.

“This brand represents the support system that every person needs in their lives,” said Kahn. “Whether you’re going through good times or bad, remember there will always be someone there to help you.”

Zeeshan says following years enduring highschool bullying, some related to his cultural-religious background, and the stress of pursuing his undergrad at WSU, he found himself at a low point. But, he says he also found support from many in his social sphere and would like Change In Numberz to be able to provide that positive support for students.

“I had this idea of helping these kids that go through these issues in life. Me personally, high school was a tough time for me. I would say bullying specifically, ” said Kahn. “Kids will just say stuff. They think of it as a joke but really, sometimes, it hurts you in a way that others won’t know about it.”

Khan tapped long time friend and fellow WSU Student, Charles Williams, to help with the logo design and concept. Williams says, he thought it would be great to get behind Zeeshan and help any way he could. “Zeeshan reached out to me and said he needed help creating a logo. He explained to me the vision Change In Numbers and what he sought out for it,” said Williams. “I know with Zeeshan everything he does is going to be great and to help out the community.”

When the design was complete, Khan was left with deciding on the price of the sweatshirt. Zeeshan says he wanted to pay homage to late NBA player Kobe Bryant who was another source of motivation, setting the price for the sweatshirts at $41, the number of years the basketball monolith was alive.

Khan says the next step is getting involved with USD 259 to find an appropriate destination for the profits from merchandise sales.

“Currently I am working with Wichita North High School to see how we can help students struggling mentally and possibly set up a scholarship opportunity for a student,” Kahn posted to his personal Facebook.

To find more details and purchase information about Change In Numberz, follow them on Instagram.

