Wichitan quarantined abroad: A conversation with Brian Records

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Brian Records is one of a number of Americans that have been working and living overseas. Records, who teaches English language classes in Bejing, said things have been noticeably different in the days since the Novel Coronavirus outbreak. More so in the days since Bejing quarantined its citizens.

Records, who graduated from Wichita State with a degree in education has been a curriculum coordinator for high school programs in Bejing for three years and has spent five years in China altogether. He says, at first, he thought the virus was just a scare. Now he’s come to realize how serious the situation is.

“It was just little by little,” Records tells KSN. “People were talking about it more and more. The first time, it got kind of blown off and then by the time you heard about it enough, it was a big deal.

Records said he spends most of his time under quarantine transferring his hardcopy teaching curriculum to online classes for his students, walking and watching movies with his girlfriend and their dog, playing turn-based RPG video games and making structures out of Lego’s.

“I’ve been playing a lot of old video games. I don’t usually play video games, but now is a good time to bust them out,” Records says. “I could honestly be more productive in my free time. There’s a lot of hobbies I should get around to.”

Most activity in the city has come to a halt and social media is alive with rumors of citizen arrests for taking Ibuprofen without a note from a physician and other types of hearsay, the Wichitan says he’s not overly concerned, and overall feels pretty safe.

“As long as you’re not panicking, it’s not a very stressful place to be,” Records said. “I’m doing my work and keeping busy.”

