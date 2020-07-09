Wichitans gather at Lynette Woodard Park for community clean up

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many Wichitans gathered at Lynette Woodard Park Wednesday around 6 p.m. in an effort to clean up trash around the community.

“Yeah, we’re just going to pick up litter around the north side maybe try to talk to some of the community members,” said Executive Director for Project Justice ICT , Gabrielle Griffie.

She says this community service is an extension of their message from last month’s protest.

“We’re just trying to get out there and do our part to help this community,” said Griffie.

“Well, I think it’s important to participate in your community. Right now, for me personally, I have more time in my day because of coronavirus and staying at home and social distancing,” said Volunteer, Anitra Steward. “So, I thought I used some of that time to give back.”

Griffie says community service is a step in the right direction to create a deeper bond with everyone around Wichita and beyond.

“I fell like more often than not, we just go about our own individual days and never really take time to look out for each other or, you know, do the work to get to know each other to take care of each other,” said Griffie.

She says their efforts don’t stop here.

“Putting community gardens in the north side to alleviate, kind of, food scarcity and the food desert that is on the north side. we’re looking in doing mutual aid funds and stuff like that.”