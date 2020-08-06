Wichitans provide aid to Beirut’s displaced, asking for local help

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Lebanese community is working to help those displaced from a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon and now they’re asking for help from the public.

“We need everyone to be kind and all of our friends to help us with this big crisis that we are going through,” said Wichitan, Leila Jabara- Kurban. “Homes were exploded, apartments, the glass, the doors inside are damaged.”

The explosion left nearly 137 people dead and 5,000 people wounded. There are more than 300,000 people displaced from their homes after buildings collapsed. Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon is now in a two-week state of emergency.

Jabara-Kurban whose sister and other family members live in Lebanon are in shock and struggling to repair their homes.

“My cousin lives in Achrafieh on the second floor with her husband, he was sitting on the balcony and thrown inside the room,” said Jabara-Kurban. “Glass was all over them, she showed me her head on Facetime, she had to have head sutures.”

Jabara-Kurban said her family described the explosion like an earthquake. She said she does have a house in Lebanon which she is using to help those who are displaced.

She said it’s going to take months for homes to be repaired because the glass that was available to help rebuild exploded at the port, plus there’s a lack of aluminum to fix doors.

The country is in need of food, shelter and medical supplies, while many organizations are already on the ground in Beruit, they are still in need of donations.

The Islamic Society of Wichita said because of COVID-19 they aren’t able to host fundraisers, but they are asking for the public’s help.

“We would like to help and help these people, we know how it is when people are hit, you know over here we get hit with tornadoes and we know how it feels when people are displaced and they don’t have any place to go and they need shelters and they need food,” said Islamic Society of Wichita Spokesperson, Hussam Madi.

Madi said they are accepting donations as well, for more information click here, or call the organization at: (316) 685-6247

List of Charitable Organizations

LATEST STORIES: