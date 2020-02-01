Wichitans rush to get their hands on Chiefs apparel before the big game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichitans flocked to the stores today to grab last-minute gear for Sunday’s big game.

Rally House, Kansas Sampler and Academy sports have been experiencing a busy week, with Chiefs fans lining up to get their apparel.

“Really hectic honestly, there hasn’t been a lot of time to resituate the store. We just keep getting more products and people are pouring in, said Colby Jones, Rally House employee.

Everything from T-shirts, sweatshirts, jersey’s and hats were flying off the racks and shelves as customer’s grabbed their items.

One Chiefs fan, Bridget Ayala says she wasn’t done shopping yet.

“I saw some more t-shirts from somebody on Facebook, so I’m meeting her in a parking lot and buying some more from her,” said Bridget Ayala, Chiefs fan.

Fans say they are confident the Chiefs will leave Miami Sunday with a win.

“I still think it’s a 50-50 shot, but I think we got it,” said Charles Thomas. “It’s Chiefs Nation. The kingdom rising.”

The Kansas City Chiefs play the San Fransico 49ers on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. in Miami. The outcome of the game is unknown, but several stores in Wichita are ready if the Chiefs win. They have boxes, upon boxes of Chiefs championship apparel waiting to be unboxed.

“When we win these little bad boys are going to go ahead and get opened immediately, we’re going to go ahead and sell them to hopefully a long line of people that are waiting for this merchandise,” said Brande Nowak, Academy Sports Store Director.

Regardless of the outcome, fans say they will remain fans.

“Chiefs fans all my life,” said Richard Gladney, Chiefs fan.