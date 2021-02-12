Wind Surge to hold job fair for 2021 season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge, Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, will host a job fair from February 22 through February 25 at Riverfront Stadium.

“As far as part time employment goes, we are conducting interviews next week between the 22nd and 26th, ” said Wind Surge Assistant General Manager, Bob Moulette. “This is a great opportunity for any person whose kind of looking to get a part time job.”

The Wind Surge will utilize the four-day job fair to fill over 300 seasonal positions for their inaugural 2021 season.

Moulette said they have a multitude of positions open: parking attendants, game day employees, concessions, servers, hostesses.

“We have a lot to offer so you don’t really need a lot of experience we just want people who want to provide a great family experience for anyone comes out to the ballpark,” said Moulette.

Anyone interested in applying for a seasonal job should visit www.windsurge.com to fill out an online application and to schedule an interview time. Due to Covid-19 protocols, all applicants must use the online system to preschedule their interviews. Walk-ins will be turned away.

Moulette said applicants should see this opportunity as much more than merely a summer job.

“I started as a parking attendant when I was in high school at 17 years old, and those relationships that I created there helped me get to this point of where I am now,” said Moulette. “When I was 17 years old, I never thought I’d be sitting here as a Assistant General Manager of a professional baseball team. So, you never know. I learned a lot of stuff — the hard work, responsibility. We’re encouraging that, we want you to be part of our summer family.”

Available positions include ushers and fan hosts, cooks, bartenders, merchandise assistants, receptionists, ticket takers, parking attendants and many more.

“I think that these opportunities are going to not only be great for folks who are looking for some work but particularly for folks who want to take this time to be a part of something,” said Wichita Mayor, Brandon Whipple.

If you are interested in part-time work with the Wind Surge, please go to the website and fill out an application. The team said no calls.