Winterizing your car: Here’s what you need to know

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– As colder temperatures approach many people are taking preventative measures in making sure they are well prepared for winter weather conditions.

That includes checking the anti-freeze fluid level, consider changing to a higher level concentrate washer fluid, and making sure your tires are up for the challenges of slick roads.

“One thing you want to make sure of especially with slick conditions may be pending on the weather conditions, is your tire tread depth and the condition of the tire. Make sure there’s no abnormal wear. Make sure there’s plenty of tread depth,” said Jesse Schemm, Owner of Christian Brothers.

You can test the tread by turning a penny upside down and placing it in the tire tread. If you see all of Lincoln’s head, then it’s time to change the tires on your car.

Schemm also says to make sure your tires are properly inflated, as cold temperatures can cause tires to lose pressure.

Triple A’s website says if you notice your car is taking a little too long to start, that can indicate a problem with your car battery.

“Having it checked for cold cranking amps is a preventative measure, most batteries have a four to five-year shelf life,” said Jesse Schemm, Christian Brothers Owner. “So, if your vehicle is about that age sometimes people take the preventative measure to go ahead and replace it as the cold cranking amp for the battery decrease over time.”

If you have to be out on the roads during winter weather, make sure you have at least half a tank of gas as well as extra food and water, warm blankets, and a flashlight.

Schemm says his shop will be doing courtesy inspections for no cost to people.

