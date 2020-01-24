Woman who got her life back after tragic accident loses prized possession

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman is asking for the public’s help in finding a big piece of what helped her get her life back after being struck by a truck.

Bicyclist Liz Edwards went to Sedgwick County Park on Tuesday, Jan. 21 around 4:30 p.m.

Edwards was walking her dog when she heard her car alarm go off.

She walked to her SUV as quickly as she could, that’s when she realized her most prized possessions was stolen — her bike.

“I’d love to have the bike back,” said Liz Edwards, Wichita Bicyclist. “It just means a lot to me because it was sort of like my first bike.”

The bike is much more than merely something she rides.

For Edwards, it was what kept her from remaining in a wheelchair. It gave her a piece of her life back after almost losing it.

A truck struck Edwards in 2014 when she was living in Medicine Lodge.

She rode on the hood of the truck while her foot was caught in the truck’s grill. It was when the driver slammed on the brakes that she and her bike flew half a football field.

Edwards’ body was twisted into her bicycle.

“I had a C2, a hangman’s fracture, which should have instantly killed me,” said Edwards. “From the beginning of my neck, all the way down was broke.”

After her tragic accident, she had to learn to walk again and ride again.

She spent countless hours and days with her friend, Bob Christensen relearning the basics.

“He held the bars and I started to go,” said Edwards.

Christensen passed away six months ago.

“He was hit while riding his bicycle,” said Edwards.

Her bike is one of the few things she had left that reminded her of all of the triumphs she overcame with her friend.

Now, Edwards is missing two very important elements of what helped her on her road to recovery.

If anyone has information regarding this theft, contact the Wichita Police Department at: (316) 268-4111

