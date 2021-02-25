Working from home during pandemic affects Kansans in different ways

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Harvard Business School study shows that on average people are working about 40 minutes more each day.

Alejandro Arias Esparza is an Environmental Management Analyst in Wichita who said the pandemic has made it difficult to separate work from daily life. “I think the problem is that there’s like no disconnect from being at work,” said Arias Esparza.

He finds that he is working more because he has his work at home with him. “I’m 8 to 5 but sometimes it’s like 8 to 830 like you never know,” he said.

On the other hand, Eric Boman of Lenexa Kansas said he has been able to be more productive at home. “You’re not getting up to take those like coffee breaks or just chatting with coworkers,” said Boman.

Boman said he is getting more work done and has been able to work on projects he may not have had the time to work on in the office. “I do have some more free time throughout my workday,” said Boman.

Luke Schwertfeger, a freight broker, is on the same page as Boman. “I’m just thanking God every time, every time I wake up and I get to work from home today. For me, there’s less distractions,” said Schwertfeger.

According to the study, remote work may stick around after the pandemic and possibly blur the lines of regular business hours.