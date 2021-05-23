WPD helps celebrate students moving on to middle school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Over the weekend, four Wichita police officers joined a group of kids in celebrating a big milestone, graduating from the fifth grade.

“I will never forget this day,” said Kieamarion Burton, graduated from the fifth grade.

The kids said they did not know the officers were going to be joining them. It was a pleasant surprise for all the grads. “I thought somebody was going to jail or something, but they said it was for our graduation,” said Burton.

The officers closed down part of a street near Waco and Zimmerly, played card tricks with the grads, let them turn on the sirens, and even made a Tik Tok video. “It was kind of funny watching them do it, and then the guy was like, ‘come on boys, you could do it,’ it was fun,” said Mackayla Kester.

“My favorite part is just the kids having fun and being happy,” said Mackayla’s mom, Kylee Kester.

She said the positive interaction with WPD can help build trust in the community. “It shows the cops care,” said Kester.

“It definitely gives them a better face, they aren’t just out there just you know, ruining people’s lives, you know, they’re actually out there trying to better children,” said Christopher McElwain.