WPD looking into new technology to fight crime in the community

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is rolling out a new digital tool to assist detectives in solving crime. ‘Axon Citizen’ is a program that allows people to submit digital evidence via a link to the police department.

“This is just another tool to help us keep the community safe and work in partnership with the community which is what we try to do all the time,” said Detective Aaron Moses.

Moses says ‘Axon Citizen’ is still being used on a trial basis, so far it has only been used in one public incident.

“We used a link for the incident on 21st and Arkansas recently, where we saw a lot of videos and photographs on Facebook and other social media,” said Moses.

He said WPD received around 20 electronic submissions for last week’s 21st and Arkansas shooting case during the protests.

“Basically, we review the evidence and we decide whether it belongs on the case or not,” said Moses.

There are two ways detectives or investigators use ‘Axon Citizen’. The first is a private link sent directly to an individual’s computer or phone. People can use the link to submit any information regarding a case.

In addition to that, public information officers will provide a public link on their social media platforms. This will allow the community to send in their videos, pictures, or any digital evidence to police. WPD will retain that digital information for 90 days.

“It also allows them to remain anonymous if they wish to do so or provide us with their contact information so we can follow up on whatever information they submit,” said Moses. “It basically puts the power right in the citizen’s hands to select the information that they have and submit it directly to us.”

Currently, there is no extra cost to WPD for using the program.

“Our body camera, all the body cameras that officers use are Axon products, so this is an evidence system that we were using. This is just another component of that system that we can now use,” said Moses.

WPD hopes to move forward with the digital program next year.

LATEST STORIES: