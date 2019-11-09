WSU celebrates “National First-Generation College Student Day”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University is one of many colleges across the U.S. celebrating National First-Generation College Student Day.

First-generation students are those whose parents did not complete a four-year college degree and/or a student whose parent only completed an associate’s degree.

“Today our committee has put together a resource fair so that students here on campus can walk through and learn more about academic and co-curricular resources that will support their college career,” said Kaye Monk-Morgan Assistant vice President for Academic Affairs.

Once WSU student faced challenges as a first-generation college student that her peers didn’t necessarily experience.

“I think the most challenging part so far has been like filling out FAFSA, which I mean it doesn’t seem like it would be that bad, but like whenever your parents don’t really know it’s a little bit harder,” said WSU student Alexis Pogue.

Wichita State University says they’ve been setting up activities all week long to help their first-generation students, including a resource fair, coffee with WSU faculty and a keynote speaker addressing cultural boundaries.

“We strive to be a student-centered campus in what our students need in order to support them and figure out what that is,” said Kaye Monk-Morgan Assistant vice President for Academic Affairs.

This is the third year that Wichita State University has participated in celebrating this day and says they hope to continue the celebration for the years to come.

LATEST STORIES: