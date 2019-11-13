WSU changes required credits for general education program

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Changes to Wichita State University’s general education program are going into effect for fall 2020.

On Monday, WSU faculty voted to modify the total required credits needed for new students to complete their general education program.

“It was part of a process that was more than a year in the making, there was a committee of faculty that was put together to study our program, general education programs from around the state and the country,” said Faculty Senate President Jeff Jarman.

New students at WSU will no longer be required to take 42 credits to complete their general education program. Instead, they must complete 36 credits.

“The effort of the revision was to try to make sure that the goal of general education will still be maintained while giving students a little more flexibility to meet the requirements of their major as well.”

WSU student Kitrina Miller welcomes the change.

“Also, will help students graduate in four years rather than staying an extra semester or year, so it would be really good for the student body.”

Faculty says these new changes shouldn’t have much of an impact on current students.

“That’s the challenge for existing students if their major made changes they’d have to follow the new requirements for the major if they update their catalog year.”

Jarman says students who want to make changes to their catalog year should go to their guidance counselor for help.

