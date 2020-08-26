WSU hopes to build a $2.65 million pedestrian bridge on its campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new $2.65 million pedestrian bridge could soon be coming to Wichita State University’s campus. The bridge will be located across the pond west of Wayne and Kay Woosley Hall.

Officials say the proposed bridge would be an addition to the Wayne & Kay Woosley Hall.

“The building with the bridge really tells a more profound story and carries out on our vision to position our business school as one of the top business schools in the nation,” said Dr. Larisa Genin, dean of the W. Frank Barton School of Business at WSU.

Genin says the bridge will not only be a literal walkway for people but it will also serve as a host for special activities.

“Our seniors, in their cap and gowns, will walk through the bridge to begin – to kind of graduate from Barton School of Business and pursue meaningful, personal and professional lives,” added Genin.

She says WSU still needs to introduce the proposal to the Kansas Board of Regents in order to move forward with its plans.

They also need to fund-raise more than 2 million dollars to start the construction of the bridge.

” We are going to be focusing on finding it through private gifts, and the estimated cost of the project to build this bridge is estimated at 2.65 million”

She says if the bridge becomes a reality, they plan to hold special concerts, meetings and other gatherings. Genin says the special shape of the bridge will contribute in creating a positive and warm environment for all students, staff, and stakeholders.

“We really wanted to create a place that allows people to stay on the bridge and engage in creative and impactful conversations and would simply just or even envisioning maybe even some performances,” added Genin.

Genin says they hope to align the grand opening of both the bridge and the and Woosley Hall for Spring 2022.

