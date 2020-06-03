WSU providing support for African American students and staff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University is providing support to African American faculty and students in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“These are people who are seeing people who look like them in pain,” said WSU Dean of Students, Dr. Aaron Austin. “People who are seeing people who look just like them and like me being killed, so how could we not do something to support our students and to be there for them.”

The university is providing counseling services, as well as opening up a “real talk” dialogue to provide a platform for students and staff to talk openly about how to react, support each other and get through this difficult time.

WSU’s Division of Diversity and Community Engagement Coordinator, Kevin Harrison said he too has experienced his fair share of injustices. Harrison said he takes it upon himself to have “the talk” with African American men just like his father had with him — a conversation that is more of a warning of the dangers they may face being a black man in America.

“It’s really a conversation saying that and it’s sad, but anytime that you have an encounter with law enforcement you need to approach that realizing your life could be in jeopardy,” said Harrison.

Harrison said while voices are being heard, it’s now the hands of the leaders of the nation to help make a change.

“A lot of times leadership is pointing a finger from the outside in, but a lot of times you have to look within and say okay, ‘What are we doing wrong, what can we be doing different?’ burning and looting is not right, trust me I’m not supporting that, but at the same time, what did we do to create an environment where people feel like the only way they can be heard and understood is to burn and loot and throw rocks at cars,” said Harrison.

