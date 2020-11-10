WSU students collecting hygiene and other donations to help people in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW ) – For the last couple of weeks, a group of Wichita State University students collected an assortment of toiletries and canned food items be donated to organizations in the area.

“Things that you take for granted until you don’t have it, that’s really what it boils down to,” said WSU senior, Justin Campbell.

Campbell said “Addressing Local Necessities” started as part of his course work at the university but says if more people get involved, it could become a permanent addition in the community.

“If there are more folks that want to volunteer to help, by all means, we take on that support, and then we’ll be able to expand our support. The main thing is that we’re adding on to existing charities,” said Campbell.

When the group first started its efforts to collect these items, it became a challenge for them to meet their goal. They offered a delivery service for people to use if they wanted to contribute a donation. The group noticed not a lot of people were using the service, so they installed drop off bins in different parts of the city.

“It just didn’t see a lot of response to that; however, we have had a great response with the drop-off locations,” said Campbell.

He says if people would like to contribute, they can do so by dropping off items at the Rhatigan Student Center at WSU, A-OK Pawn Shop located at Central and West, 21st, and the Union State Bank in Newton.

“Pretty much anything you can think of under the sphere of personal hygiene, ” said Campbell. “Boxed food items, canned food items primarily.”

For more information about the students and the work they are doing, visit their Facebook page “Addressing Local Necessities.”

LATEST STORIES: