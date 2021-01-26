WSU students donate 150 meals to caregivers in COVID unit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Beta Alpha Psi members of WSU’s Barton School of Business teamed up with Chick-fil-A to feed those on the frontlines.

“We’re really thankful for the health care industry here in Wichita in the medical providers,” said WSU Graduate Student, Nathan Hayden. “I hope that they can enjoy a good hot lunch and I know sometimes it’s hard to find time to grab lunch or get a bathroom break so I do hope that this can be used to just give them a little bit of happiness and joy today.”

Half a dozen student members of the WSU chapter of national honor and Chick-fil-A passed out 150 box lunches to caregivers working in the COVID unit at Ascension Via Christ St. Francis. In addition, second shift workers are getting Chick-Fil-A gift cards.

Kevin Strecker, chief operating officer for Ascension Via Christi, says that the meals are greatly appreciated by staff.

“But more importantly, it is so heartening for them just knowing that as they continue to comfort patients and save the lives of patients affected by this terrible virus that they have the support of our community,” said Strecker.”

Phil Richardson, senior development officer with the Via Christi Foundation, said he and the others on his team have been impressed by the widespread generosity and support for caregivers who have been battling the pandemic for nearly a year.

“As weeks have turned into months, community support is an essential tool in helping battle the COVID-19 fatigue that our caregivers are feeling,” said Richardson.

WSU Graduate Student, Alan Nguyen said he volunteered to help out today to give back.

“It makes me feel absolutely amazing to be able to help people who are helping others,” said Nguyen. “I’m not able to be in that kind of a position to be in the front-lines and help the way that they do, but I can help them. One way to do that is by providing that food or water or just some little small bit of joy to help them keep going.”

Chick-fil-A at Central and Rock Road, owner and operator, Andrew Nelson said when he was approached with the idea to help out, it was a no brainer.

“I think it’s just important to recognize the hard work that our the healthcare industry is doing for us right now and so it was our opportunity to be able to give back in such a small way for the great work that they’re doing right now,” said Nelson. “We’re just very appreciative of that and we’re thankful for the team members back at the restaurant. We’re thankful for all the healthcare professionals that are doing everything we can to keep everyone safe.”

If you would like to contribute to COVID-19 support for caregivers, you can contact David Alexander, Via Christi Foundation president, at david.alexander@ascension.org or (316) 281-5157.