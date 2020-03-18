Coronavirus en Kansas

Skip to content
White House coronavirus task force schedules Saturday briefing
Previous Alert
1
of
/
106
Next Alert
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church
1
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled
2
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April
3
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Central Community Church, services cancelled
4
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations
5
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23
6
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson
7
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses
8
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue
9
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18
10
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Derby Woodlawn UMC
11
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Doc's Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event
12
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Dodge City Boot Hill Museum
13
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020
14
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ
15
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church
16
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Emprise Bank
17
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns
18
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Finney County offices closed to public:
19
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services
20
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Friends University
21
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Garden City Administrative Center
22
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Garden City Community College
23
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Garden City First United Methodist Church
24
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Genesis Health Clubs
25
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10
26
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Great Bend First Assembly of God Church
27
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church
28
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Harvey County Historical Museum
29
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Hays - North Oak Comunity Church
30
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Haysville Activity Center
31
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Haysville Municipal Court
32
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church
33
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Hutchinson Moose Lodge
34
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Hutchinson Zoo
35
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kansas Prisoner Review Board
36
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year
37
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies
38
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Lake Afton Observatory
39
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Lake Afton Public Observatory
40
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Lee Richardson Zoo
41
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Lucas, Luray, Amherst United Methodist Churches - no Sunday services
42
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Mark Arts
43
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Newman University
44
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
North Newton Mennonite Central Committee
45
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
North Oak Community Church
46
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Pathway Church
47
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Regal Theaters
48
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Reno County Museum
49
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Salina Public Library
50
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Salina Smoky Hill Museum
51
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Sedgwick County Extension Education Center
52
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop
53
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Sedgwick County Register of Deeds
54
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC)
55
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Sedgwick County Zoo
56
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Stevens County
57
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum
58
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center
59
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic
60
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks
61
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
62
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
63
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Towne East Mall closed through March 29
64
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin
65
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester
66
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department
67
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth
68
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church
69
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church
70
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - University Congregational Church
71
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - Woodland UMC
72
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Aldersgate UMC
73
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church
74
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Botanica Gardens
75
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church
76
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Central Community Church
77
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Century II
78
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Chamber of Commerce
79
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita CityArts
80
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Countryside Christian Church
81
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Exploration Place
82
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Federal Credit Union
83
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Great Plains Nature Center
84
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Immanuel Baptist Church
85
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene
86
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene
87
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses
88
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Mid American Credit Union
89
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Museum of World Treasures
90
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita New Hope Christian Church
91
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums
92
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar
93
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Park and Recreation centers
94
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Parkview Baptist Church
95
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Public Libraries
96
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Q-line
97
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center
98
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Riverlawn Christian Church
99
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church
100
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church
101
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Summit Church
102
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Symphony
103
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church
104
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church
105
of
/
106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Winfield First Presbyterian Church
106
of
/
106
Coronavirus en Kansas
El Departamento Ambiental y de Salud en Kansas confirma 34 casos positivos del Coronavirus en Kansas, un aumento de 13 personas desde este miércoles
Escuelas públicas y privadas anunciaron su cierre temporal: La ciudad se prepara para la crisis del Coronavirus
Video
La gobernadora Laura Kelly prohíbe reuniones de 50 personas
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
