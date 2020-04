Manténgase al tanto de su salud: Médicos ofrecen servicios para pacientes de bajos ingresos

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - This is the first week Wichita teachers are using the internet to educate students remotely. KSN News spoke with a North High teacher and tells us how she is handling this new learning environment.

Andrea Brant is a Spanish teacher and says one thing she knows for sure is her creativity has never been better. Since working from home, she has had to think of new ways to stay in contact with her students. Brant says she has seven classes and around 170 students but has only been able to interact with less than half.