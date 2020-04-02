1  of  46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
New learning environment: Teachers try out the first phase of remote learning

Coronavirus en Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This is the first week Wichita teachers are using the internet to educate students remotely. KSN News spoke with a North High teacher and tells us how she is handling this new learning environment.

Andrea Brant is a Spanish teacher and says one thing she knows for sure is her creativity has never been better. Since working from home, she has had to think of new ways to stay in contact with her students. Brant says she has seven classes and around 170 students but has only been able to interact with less than half.

One of the many applications she uses is Google Classrooms. She is also in constant communication via email and phone calls.

“So really we are trying to engage students into the learning process. Get them involved in school with subjects like, English and math again since it’s probably been a while,” said Andrea Brant, North High Spanish teacher.

“Scheduling has been an issue especially since this came right at the time of spring break, so for spring break everybody was just relaxed and on vacation and not in a hurry to do any school-related activities,” added Brant.

