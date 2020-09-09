Las escuelas públicas de Wichita le dan la bienvenida a los estudiantes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – El martes, 8 de septiembre, cientos de estudiantes de las escuelas publicas en Wichita iniciaron el año escolar. Varios de los alumnos comenzaron su año academic virtual mientras que otros en persona.

” Es el primer día de clases y estamos bien emocionados,” dijo la Superintendenta de USD 259, Alicia Thompson.

Estudiantes en el distrito USD 259 tuvieron la oportunidad de escoger entre dos diferentes módulos de aprendizaje—mi escuela remota o en persona. Cabe de mencionar que los estudiantes en la secundaria y la preparatoria tuvieron que comenzar el año escolar de forma virtual.

No todo fue como de película, hay padres de familias que dicen haber tenido problemas durante el primer día de clase.

“Nosotros pensábamos que a lo mejor estamos haciendo algo incorrecto, sin embargo, ya después que uno se mete en FaceBook y toda la gente empieza a decir que el sistema callo. Entonces dijimos no solo fuimos nomas nosotros,” dijo Ana Rodriguez.

We have started an amazing journey to transform teaching and learning in the Wichita Public Schools. Today we had tens of thousands of students who connected through MySchool Remote for the first time. That included 400,000 Teams calls representing classes of students and teachers working together remotely. Our helpline was very busy assisting families who had trouble connecting or needed help in understanding the technology. We expected some issues to arise and we are working to resolve those issues as quickly as possible. Tomorrow we’ll announce another layer of support that we will provide to families to help them in this new way of learning. We ask that everyone practice patience, flexibility, and grace as we tackle these challenges. If students were not able to connect today due to technology issues, they won’t be counted absent as long as they contact their school and let them know the reason for the absence.”

USD 259, SUSAN ARENSMAN