Live Now
Latino issues at forefront of LULAC’s Democratic Presidential Town Hall at CSN Cheyenne campus

Latino issues at forefront of LULAC’s Democratic Presidential Town Hall at CSN Cheyenne campus

KSN Noticias
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is hosting a Presidential Town Hall with Democratic presidential candidates on Thursday, Feb. 13. in an effort to boost Latino turnout for the Nevada Democratic caucus.

The following Presidential candidates confirmed their participation to the town hall:

  • Senator Bernie Sanders (via video conference)
  • Pete Buttigieg
  • Senator Amy Klobuchar
  • Tom Steyer

The Presidential Town Hall will take place in the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre at the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) ahead of early voting at the Nevada caucus on Feb. 15 and is being televised and live-streamed by Telemundo Network.

There are nearly half a million eligible Hispanic voters in the state of Nevada out of nearly 1.6 million active registered voters.

This event will provide an opportunity for the Latino electorate in Nevada to hear directly from the candidates on important issues pertaining to the Latino community, including healthcare, economic security, immigration and other topics key to the state of Nevada.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HISTORIAS MÁS RECIENTES

More KSN Noticias
Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories