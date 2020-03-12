‘The place is being completely sanitized’: Religious organizations taking action to combat COVID-19

A large bottle of hand sanitizer sits next to a door as fans prepare to enter the arena for an NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Religious organizations around Wichita are taking preventative measures to combat the coronavirus threat.

“The place is being completely sanitized, sanitizing is being provided everywhere in the place of worship,” said Hussam Madi, Spokesperson for the Islamic Society of Wichita.

Madi says his religion has played a big role in combating the coronavirus.

“Being Muslim, to be honest with you, we pray five times a day. So, we wash a minimum of five times a day, our hands, our faces, you know, our nose, arms, and everything,” said Madi.

The Catholic Diocese of Wichita is also making adjustments.

“Currently, Bishop has asked us to be mindful of the fact that people are very sensitive to this, and so, therefore, we have refrained from giving the sign of peace, which is normally a handshake, and also, we no longer allow or provide people the opportunity to receive from the cup, the precious blood.”

At the Countryside Christian Church, they are cleaning in between services.

“We have also added hand sanitizer locations throughout the church,” said Associate Pastor Andrew Schwarz.

Scwarz says they could provide their service online if necessary.

“We have the capabilities to go live-stream in just a moment’s notice, and so, the leadership here in Countryside are continuing to look if that were the case we would be able to live stream to any member outside the wall of Countryside on Facebook or Vimeo,” said

All of the facilities are asking people to stay home if they feel sick or under the weather.

