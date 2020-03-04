Wichita Sketch Club: Helping community members with their craft

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Wichita Sketch Club has been a part of the Wichita community for five years.

“I wanted to create this club to kind of get artists together, to help inspire each other, also learn from each other and help the community kind of grow,” says Don Praseuth, founder of the Wichita Sketch Club.

Don Praseuth, the founder of the club, says anyone is welcomed to become a member of their group.

“Since it’s all ages, anybody from the community can come and join us,” said Praseuth. “We have people from middle school, high school, we have working professionals,” Praseuth added.

Praseuth says the club has helped some participants fall in love with art, again.

” He stopped drawing for 15 years because he does suffer from PTSD kind of just didn’t do anything for a while,” added Praseuth. “He found Wichita Sketch Club, came back and started kind of hanging out with us–drawing again– kind of learning his craft again and slowly getting back into what he loved.”

He says this club encourages artists, who are too often secluded from the community, network, socialize, and critique other artists’ work.

“Even if there’s a group of artists that just sit around and they don’t really talk, they’re there just working and being around, ” added Praseuth. ” I think being around others kind of helps us get into the mode of feeling like we’re not alone.”

He says everyone in the group is supportive of one another and is willing to help each other become better artists.

Praseuth says Wichita Sketch Club has seen an increase within participants since the inception of the club. He says they started hosting events to help promote local artists’ work and increase their notability around the community.

