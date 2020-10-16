KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: When can we expect SNOW?

No doubt about it, we need the moisture. This weekend a potent cold front will set our temperatures back and maybe give us a few rain showers. However, the northern Plains will experience a taste of winter as snow is likely from Montana through North Dakota and the Upper Midwest. Weather models have teased that portions of Nebraska may see a few snowflakes as the system passes through.

This got me thinking and digging through our climatology here at home when it comes to snow. On average, the month of October in Wichita picks up 0.1″ of snow. Our average snowfall increases through December and January. February also typically provides Kansas with some better snow storms (and blizzards especially for our northern communities).

On an average year, Wichita experiences 14.9″ of snow. The chance of us seeing our first measurable snowfall by November 2 is only a 10% chance. Average is around December 2. The earliest first snowfall was on October 14, 2018. The latest first measurable snowfall was, get this, March 5, 1923!

Right now, we cannot buy a raindrop. The remainder of October will only give us disappointment in the moisture department as chances will remain below average.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman