KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Why is lightning more common during the summer months?

Kansas is no stranger to thunderstorms, especially during the spring and summer months. More lightning will be associated with storms during the summer than winter. The first and most obvious factor for this is an increase in temperature will produce an increase in potential moisture content.

Meteorologists often determine how much moisture is in the lower levels of the atmosphere by looking at the dew point. The dew point is the temperature at which dew forms. The lower the dew point, the less moisture is at the surface and the opposite is also true, an increase in the dew point indicates an increase of moisture at the surface. During the summer months, the dew point temperature is much higher than during the winter.

The warm and moist air at the surface will rise and as it does, the air temperature cools, and the moisture forms into ice particles. The area at which particles rise is considered and updraft.

An increase in moisture also means an increase in instability which can lead to a stronger updraft. And as the ice particles make contact with liquid within a cloud positive and negative charges form.

The more moisture means more ice particles and more liquid which will result in a better probability that they are making contact. And the rate at which this happens is a big indication of how much lightning will be produced. The charges will organize within the cloud and lightning is formed.

There are 4 main types of lightning. The first and most common is cloud to cloud. The second is intracloud or lightning strikes that stay within the same cloud. The third type is cloud to air which is a strike that extends outside of the cloud but does not reach another cloud or the ground. The last and most dangerous type of lightning is cloud to ground.