KSN tracking another weekend winter storm

WICHITA, Kansas – The KSN Storm Tracker 3 Weather Team is tracking another developing winter storm, which will begin affecting Kansas during the early hours of Friday.

Overnight, light to moderate snow will develop in Western Kansas with accumulations possible by Friday morning. The main impact will be a trace to 2 inches of snow accumulation raising the concern for snow packed roads by morning. The snow could last through at least the first half of the day, with additional accumulations especially in the far Southwest part of Kansas.

After a bit of a lull Friday evening, more snow will develop overnight into Saturday morning. This shows good indications of accumulating snow covering much of the state, including Wichita. While it won’t be a heavy snow, accumulations could easily be enough to cause some snow packed roads and slick spots. Snow will likely continue much of the day.

From Saturday night into Sunday, an additional wrinkle begins. There could be a little more warm air up off the surface, which would create the possibility of a wintry mix of precipitation. We could add some sleet or even some freezing rain. Especially coming on top of the fresh snow, this could complicate travel across Kansas. Unfortunately, we are seeing quite a bit of disagreement still in the computer simulations, or models, of the atmosphere about Sunday so we will continue to track new information as it comes in and update our forecast as needed.

Finally, we should mention that this pattern may actually stretch another day–with some more wintry precipitation possible on Monday! We will continue to monitor developments and keep you posted.

