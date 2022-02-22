WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) is currently celebrating National Engineer’s Week, Feb. 20-26, as they prepare for construction season on the Kansas Turnpike.
The KTA has set up 15 roadway projects for this year’s construction season. Five of these projects are being carried over from last year.
The construction season begins in late February, weather permitting, and projects will carry on throughout the spring and summer.
KTA’s 2022 projects, from south to north:
- Pavement surfacing (Mile Marker 0-13)
- Cashless toll zone construction (MM’s 21.16, 30.52, 36.43, 39.5, 47, & 50)*
- Pavement surfacing (MM 26.8 to MM 50.8)*
- Redeck and widen bridges (MMs 41.437, 42.445, 42.85)
- Cashless toll zone (MM 43.08)
- Remove bridge (MM 55.507) and construct main street improvements
- Cashless toll zone construction (MM’s 56.4, 60.6, 68.1, 73.5, 86.6, 95.8, & 122.9)
- Redeck and raise bridge (MM 69.687)*
- Structural steel repair on bridge (MM 74.997 North)
- Bridge painting (MM 86.637, 99.590, 101.730, 102.260, 122.590, 148.590, 158.963, 169.627)
- Bridge Raising
- Round #4 – MM’s 131.23, 139.61, 145.67, 153.12, 154.93, 156.55, & 161.03*
- Round #5 – MM’s 4.049, 132.992, & 134.893
- Pavement repair (MM 140 to MM 143)
- Redeck and raise bridge (MM 172.477) and drainage improvements at 172*
- Construction of the Topeka administration building
- Cashless toll zone construction (MM’s 187.5, 191.2, 200.6, 202.4, 206.6, 210.3)
*Projects continued from 2021
Resources:
- An overview video of KTA’s projects: Youtube
- Check for traffic impacts: KanDrive
- Construction updates: Kansas Turnpike
- Subscribe to KTA Alerts for roadway incident information: Text Caster
- Follow the Kansas Turnpike on Twitter: @KansasTurnpike
- Watch for information on KTA’s digital message signs
- KTA’s monthly electronic newsletter: Sign up using the form located at the bottom of www.ksturnpike.com