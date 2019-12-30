Closings and Delays
United Methodist Church (Norton)

KU’s basketball team forced to do emergency landing after engine problem on plane

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After their win against Stanford Cardinal, the Jayhawks experienced the scare of a lifetime when the pilot had to conduct an emergency landing back to the San Jose Airport, Sunday night.

According to a statement tweeted out by the Kansas Jayhawks, the team was flying back from San Jose, California, when one of the engines on the plane failed 20 minutes into their flight.

Our sister station in San Francisco, KRON, confirmed with airport officials that around 5:30 p.m. the plane landed safely on the terminal.

There were no reports of injuries.

“We are grateful to the pilots and the entire flight crew of Swift Air,” per the KU statement on Twitter.

The team will spend the night at San Jose, California and return to Lawrence once their plans have concluded.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories