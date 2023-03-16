WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It wasn’t hard for University of Kansas (KU) basketball fans to find a watch party in Wichita on Wednesday afternoon. Many people gathered at local eateries to eat, drink, and cheer on the Jayhawks.

Emerson Biggins in downtown was a full house. Many guests dressed in crimson and blue had their eyes locked on the dozens of big screens airing the game.

“We’ve watched them for years,” said KU fans Judy Leiker and Paula Watkins. “We always come somewhere like this in Wichita, and we enjoy it every year, along with hanging out with other people.”

KU put on a good show in their NCAA Tournament first-round game against Howard.

The Hawks cruised to a 96-68 victory, advancing to the round of 32. Their next game will be against Arkansas on Saturday.

“We’re super excited. We’re hoping to see them all the way through,” said Jayhawks fans Andy and Ashley Brooks.

More watch parties are expected in the area on Friday evening as the three-seed Kansas State University (K-State) Wildcats start their NCAA Tournament run against 14-seed Montana State in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 8:40 p.m.