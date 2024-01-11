WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Everyone knows now-former Alabama head coach Nick Saban for his unprecedented and likely-unrepeated success as the head coach of the Crimson Tide.

Saban — who announced his retirement Wednesday — won seven National Championships in his career, six of those with the Crimson Tide (he won the 2003 National Championship with LSU).

In 28 total seasons, Saban won 292 total games, good for fifth among head coaches all-time. But if it weren’t for a man named Don James, none of it would might have happened.

James — affectionately known as the Dawgfather — is most known for the time he spent as the head coach of the Washington Huskies, where he coached from 1975 to 1992, but he got his start as a coach as a graduate assistant at the University of Kansas, where he coached under Chuck Mather, who coached the Jayhawks from 1954 to 1957.

While at KU, James earned a Masters Degree in Education. After leaving Kansas, James bounced around as an assistant at Florida State, Michigan and Colorado before becoming the head coach at Kent State, where he coached Saban from 1970 to 1972.

Saban said in 2016 James is the only reason he got into coaching in the first place.

“I wouldn’t be sitting here as a head coach if it wasn’t for Don James,” Saban said. “I had no intentions of being a coach. He called me in after my senior year (at Kent State) and said, ‘I want you to be a GA (graduate assistant).'”

Saban didn’t want to stay in college, which he would have had to do to be a GA. But his wife, Terry, still had a year of school left, so James convinced Saban by telling him he didn’t have anything else to do while she finished her degree.

“He meant so much to me, and I had so much respect for him,” Saban said. “I think he made this decision for me, I did not make it for myself, and I’ve been doing it ever since.”

James died in 2013 from pancreatic cancer, but the principles he taught Saban have lived on ever since the two roamed the sidelines together.

“I try to take a lot of the philosophical things that he did when it comes to creating value for players,” Saban said. “Not only how you develop them on the field, but how you develop them as people. The importance and value of people in your program graduating from school and developing a career off the field.”

“Having the kind of character that is going to help you make the choices and decisions that will allow you to take advantage of your gifts and be successful in life … all those things came from coach James,” he continued.