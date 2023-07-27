KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Old rivalries will become new again now that Colorado is returning to the Big 12 Conference.

Colorado has officially committed to leaving the Pac-12 and re-joining the Big 12 in 2024.

While the Buffaloes weren’t big rivals to either team, the state of Kansas will have to welcome an old team to the crop of new Big 12 teams that begin this season in BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati.

In football, Colorado has a 42-25-3 record, but the Jayhawks have won the last four out of five matchups that ended in 2010, after suffering a three-game losing streak from 2006-2008.

Kansas State football is 20-45-1 against the Buffaloes, including 4-6 in their last 10 matches that were back and forth throughout those years.

The Wildcats had home-and-home football games scheduled with the Buffs in 2027 and 2028, but obviously, those will have to be replaced.

In men’s basketball, both Kansas teams dominate Colorado with KU boasting a 124-40 record and K-State with a 96-48 record.

Colorado only has two wins against KU men’s basketball since 1991 and last played the Jayhawks in 2019, a 72-58 loss in Allen Fieldhouse.

The Buffaloes have had recent success against the KSU men’s basketball program, winning their last four matchups with the most recent coming in November 2020. Before that stretch, their last win against the Wildcats was in 2006.

Colorado’s best incoming Big 12 program may be their women’s basketball team, which is fresh off of a Sweet Sixteen run in the NCAA Tournament.

Colorado football is hoping to be on the rise with new head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders leading the program. He takes over a program that won a single game last season and has had lots of roster turnover over the offseason.

The schedule for when Kansas and K-State will face Colorado will be announced next year.