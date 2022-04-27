LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — For the second year in a row, the University of Kansas (KU) has been ranked the #5 best school in the country for veterans, according to Military Friendly.

The survey, which runs annually, looks at over 1,800 schools, and only 665 schools earned special awards for being above the standard. KU has been in the Top 10 since 2018 and Top 5 in 2021 and 2022.

“We are honored to be consistently recognized as a top-10 Military Friendly School,” April Blackmon Strange, director of the Lt. Gen. William K. Jones Military-Affiliated Student Center, said in a news release. “This award reflects the university’s enduring commitment to our more than 1,500 veterans, service members, spouses, dependents and ROTC students.

“We continually strive to create an environment that’s welcoming, inclusive and supportive of all our military-affiliated students as they move to, through and beyond the university.”

KU was listed as a Tier 1 institute, and the website references the Lt. Gen. William K. Jones Military-Affiliated Student Center, a 3,000-square-foot center on campus that is a central resource for students. It is also the headquarters for the KU Student Veterans of America organization.

The Military-Affiliated Student Center is the headquarters for Veteran’s Affairs (VA) work-study opportunities, GI Bill assistance, military tuition assistance and more.

KU also has a partnership with a Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs representative to assist with VA claims — a once on-campus service currently available remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.