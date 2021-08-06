KU School of Medicine Wichita bringing health clinic to local school district

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – There is a new clinic in the area and it’s inside Valley Center High School. Even though Valley Center High School clinic started in the spring semester is almost halfway through the school year, an assistant principal with the school said it’s already making a difference.

“To have that at the high school and be so accessible I think is a bonus for our district and it is kinda paving the way for other districts to follow us,” said Chris Asmussen, the Valley Center Athletic Director, and an assistant principal.

KU School of Medicine – Wichita School Clinics is a new program that could be coming to other schools.

“We’re here half a day, every day in Valley Center,” said Dr. Rachel Brown, the chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences for KU School of Medicine Wichita.

Dr. Brown said the goal of the clinic is to take care of the whole person, body, and mind.

“What we’re trying to do here is, to pick up on some of the problems that the kids are having to get them to help,” said Dr. Brown. “And then also to facilitate referral to other resources.”

“We all have to work together to have that courage to be screened we want to offer children who are at risk screening,” said Dr. Brian Pate, the chair of the Department of Pediatrics for KU School of Medicine Wichita.

The impact of the pandemic is weighing on students and faculty at Valley Center.

“Having these abilities at our school really helps facilitate when these needs arise we can handle them in an efficient manner,” said Asmussen.

Assistant principal Asmussen said normally students have to travel 15 plus minutes away to Newton or Wichita to see a doctor so having the clinic right at the school is also keeping kids in the classroom.